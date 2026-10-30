More details have emerged about the tension between ESPN NFL commentators Troy Aikman and broadcast partner Joe Buck after Buck signed a new contract while network brass has snubbed a new deal with Aikman.

Reports say Aikman had a heated exchange with Buck in the booth just before a broadcast several weeks ago, but the argument didn’t stop them from delivering a professional show.

The heart of the argument seems to be that Aikman felt betrayed that Buck quietly worked with ESPN brass to sign a new contract while Aikman hasn’t been able to get ESPN management to the table to renegotiate his own deal. Aikman apparently feels betrayed, especially since the network presented their deals as a package partnership in 2022.

Days after the pre-show argument, Aikman seemed to admit that things are not going well for his return to ESPN after this football season ends, and that he may be looking for a new job soon.

Now, a new report by The Athletic says Aikman even got into it with ESPN chief Jimmy Pitaro about the lack of progress on contract negotiations.

A hurt Aikman is also reported to have confronted Joe Buck, telling him, “I just never thought you’d do it to me,” and calling Buck a “master of manipulating” for quietly negotiating a new deal. At the same time, Aikman is left twisting in the wind.

Buck was reportedly heard striking back at Aikman during their pre-show argument. “You are not going to fucking talk to me?” he said, before adding, “I’m not the reason you don’t have a contract.”

Buck is also reportedly annoyed that Aikman was too often seen “barking orders for replays he desired” and making production staff flustered and uncomfortable.

“They got rid of them because you were screaming at them,” Buck allegedly said to Aikman about his treatment of the staff.

After learning of Buck’s new deal and raise, Aikman’s representative reportedly told ESPN he would take the same deal, but the network ignored the offer.

It really looks as if ESPN has made up its mind not to enter into contract negotiations and is intent on letting Aikman walk away at the end of the NFL broadcast season.

The news of Aikman’s impending free time has even sparked talk of him joining the Cowboys’ front office after the football season ends.

This week, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones told a radio host that he could easily see himself hiring Aikman.

“Yes, I could and would,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, about his openness to hiring Aikman to a front-office position with his team. “It’s that simple because I do think that much of him, with his basic command and knowledge of NFL football. He’s certainly qualified to do anything mentioned. He’s outstanding>”

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