Report: Silicon Valley Warming to Elizabeth Warren

Silicon Valley is warming to Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, despite her pledge to break up big tech companies, according to a report by CNBC.

Silicon Valley’s previous candidate of choice was Pete Buttigieg, but despite his popularity with liberal elites and NeverTrump neocons, the South Bend mayor failed to enthuse Democrat primary voters.

Now, progressives in tech appear to be warming to Elizabeth Warren, despite her vocal stance against companies like Facebook and Google.

Via CNBC:

This growing contingent of tech insiders looking to back Warren started to take shape in the second quarter when she raised at least $19 million. At that time, she saw two contributions from Chamath Palihapitiya, a Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist, a $2,800 donation from investor and former “Shark Tank” star Chris Sacca and a $2,500 contribution from John MacFarlane, the founder of audio company Sonos Inc. Warren has yet to announce how much she raised in the third quarter.

CNBC reports that business leaders are exhausted by political disruption, and want a period of stability — even if it means higher taxes and more regulation.

Business leaders are clamoring for clarity on policy, even more than the policies themselves, as the 2020 election gets closer, said Aquila. “What business is looking for is a period of stability and calm,” Aquila said. “It’s less a partisan issue and more about bringing economic conditions that allow businesses to focus on business instead of wondering about the political world every two minutes. Many CFOs have told me over the years, ‘I can deal with higher tax rates or lower tax rates. I just need to know what the tax rate will be.’”

Although Warren has attracted a reputation for her anti-big tech positions, she is less consistent on the matter than her populist primary opponent Tulsi Gabbard.

Whereas Gabbard has been consistent on the question of censorship, criticizing big tech companies for “throwing free speech out the window,” Warren has flip-flopped on the issue. She condemned Facebook for its power to “shut down debate” after it removed an ad for her campaign in March this year, but a few months later called for tech companies to censor criticism of Kamala Harris.

