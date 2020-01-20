Gay Men’s Group Claims Facebook Shut Down Page After Dispute with Transgender ‘Dogmatists’

A gay men’s group is claiming that Facebook shut down its page after transgender activists repeatedly reported the group for its stance on gender and sexual orientation.

“The Boxer Ceiling” claims that Facebook shut down its page on Saturday after the group was targeted online for months by trans activsts, according to a message being attributed to the group that has been circulating on Twitter.

The group describes itself as a Facebook page dedicated to exposing “the abuse of gay men and lesbians by proponents of Gender Identity Ideology.” It alleges that its page was “relentlessly targeted and harassed by Gender Dogmatists (both trans and non-trans), who fundamentally disagreed with our basic premise that everyone deserves sexual autonomy.”

Facebook didn’t immediately reply to a request seeking to verify the group’s claim. An attempt to find the page on Facebook returned the following message: “This content isn’t available right now.”

A powerful statement from the administrator of the Boxer Ceiling Facebook page, which has been shut down. Gay men, please read this, and join our efforts at the #LGBAlliance to raise awareness of these issues throughout society. We are not going back into the closet! #LGBIssues https://t.co/yQOOwQ9EVs — LGB Alliance (@AllianceLGB) January 19, 2020

The Boxer Ceiling said it believes that sexuality is based on biology, not gender identity. The group said gays and lesbians who don’t buy into the transgender movement are being subjected to abusive online behavior from trans activists, who have “weaponized” gender ideology “against us.”

“Trans activism demands that homosexuals define our sexuality on their terms, calling ourselves ‘cis’ and using language like ‘penis havers’ and ‘vagina owners,'” the message said.

But the group said that it has allies in the transgender community.

“Not all trans-identified individuals engage in the abusive behavior that the page sought to expose,” the group said in the message. “The page had many trans supporters who understood that homosexuals are not sexually interested in members of the opposite sex, regardless of how they identify.”

The term “boxer ceiling” is the gay male equivalent of the “cotton ceiling,” which refers to the boundary that transgender women face when seeking a relationship with cis-gendered lesbians.

