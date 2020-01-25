Report: Jeff Bezos’ Own Girlfriend Gave His Texts, Selfies to Brother Who Leaked Them Out

A recent report alleges that prosecutors have evidence that Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, shared texts and selfies that the two sent each other with her brother who leaked them to the National Enquirer.

The Wall Street Journal reports that federal prosecutors in Manhattan have evidence that the girlfriend of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, provided text messages and photos to her brother which he then sold to the National Enquirer for an article the tabloid ran about Bezos’ affair, according to individuals with knowledge of the situation.

The text messages were seen by the WSJ which alleges that they were amongst the material handed over to federal prosecutors as part of an investigation into whether the publisher of the National Enquirer, American Media Inc., attempted to extort Bezos. The U.S. attorney’s office has also reportedly been investigating whether Bezos’ phone was hacked during the course of the scandal.

Some of the evidence gathered by federal prosecutors includes a text message from May 10, 2018, sent from the phone of Lauren Sanchez who was dating Bezos at the time. The text was sent to her brother Michael Sanchez and contained flirtatious messages between Sanchez and Bezos according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The text was quoted by the Enquirer in an article published in January 2019 relating to Bezos’ alleged extramarital affair with Sanchez. One of the texts sent from Ms. Sanchez’s phone to her brother’s included a shirtless photo of Bezos.

In an opinion piece in the Daily Beast last year, Bezos’ security consultant Gavin de Becker suggested that Saudi Arabia may have played a part in the hacking of Bezos’ phone. These claims were brought up again this week after a forensic audit commissioned by Bezos alleged that his phone was hacked using a WhatsApp account associated with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Text messages reviewed by the WSJ, along with a $200,000 payment that the Enquirer made to Mr. Sanchez, appear to back up claims that he was the source of the leaks featured in the National Enquirer article. The Saudi government has denied that the crown prince hacked Bezos’ phone and called for an investigation.

Read more about the case at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com