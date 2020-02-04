Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Gets Engaged to Former NBC News Producer

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is reportedly engaged to Tom Bernthal, a former NBC News producer and founder and CEO of consulting firm Kelton.

Business Insider reports that Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has become engaged to Los Angeles based consultant Tom Bernthal. Bernthal is the founder and CEO of a consulting firm called Kelton based out of LA and reportedly proposed to Sandberg on February 1.

The two executives reportedly began dating in Spring 2019 and made their first public appearance together just a few months later at a Garth brooks concert in Idaho. The two were connected via the brother of Sandberg’s late husband, Dave Goldberg who was the CEO of survey service SurveyMonkey.

Sandberg had two children with her late husband who died in May 2015 from heart issues while the family vacationed in Mexico. Sandberg has spoken openly about Goldberg’s death and published a book in 2017 called “Option B” which addressed how she dealt with her grief over her husband’s death.

Bernthal has three children, and reportedly proposed to Sandberg with a ring featuring five “hidden” diamonds to represent the five children they have. Bernthal founded the consulting firm Kelton in 2002 and before that worked as a producer at NBC News and at the White House under former President Bill Clinton’s administration.

Bernthal also has a famous younger brother, actor Jon Bernthal known for his performances as Shane Walsh in the television series The Walking Dead and more recently portraying Frank Castle in The Punisher. Many Facebook executives expressed their happiness for Sandberg following the announcement of the engagement, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer, Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer, and Instagram Chief Operating Officer Marne Levine.

