‘Jojo Rabbit’ Director Takes Swipe at Apple’s Notoriously Bad MacBook Keyboards at Oscars

For the second time in recent months, Silicon Valley giant Apple has been the butt of the joke at an award show, this time Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi urged Tim Cook’s company to fix the notoriously bad MacBook keyboards.

MacRumors.com reports that once again Apple has faced ridicule at the hands of the Holywood elite, this time at the Oscars. At the Golden Globes in January, host and comedian Ricky Gervais stated: “Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb show. A superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China.”

He went on to state: “You say you’re ‘Woke,’ but the companies you work for Apple, Amazon, Disney if ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you. If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech right. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.”

Now, a month later at this year’s Oscars awards ceremony, Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi accepted an award for best-adapted screenplay and then took a swipe at Apple in an interview.

Waititi stated:

Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on — they’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better. Hands up who still uses a PC? You know what I’m talking about. It’s a way better keyboard. Those Apple keyboards are horrendous. I’ve got some shoulder problems. I’ve got OOS [Occupational Overuse Syndrome, a term used in New Zealand for RSI] — I don’t know what you call it over here, this sort of thing here (gestures to arm), that tendon which goes down your forearm down into the thumb? You know what I’m talking about, if you guys are ever writing. And what happens is you open the laptop and you’re like this (makes uncomfortable hunched-over-laptop pose) — we’ve just got to fix those keyboards. The WGA needs to step in and actually do something.

Taika Waititi jokes about what writers should be asking for in the next round of talks with producers: “Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that Apple will be transitioning its entire notebook lineup to scissor-switch keyboards in 2020, this will include the company’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. Many Apple users have complained about the company’s butterfly keyboards which have repeatedly suffered issues with sticky, repeating, or nonfunctional keys since their introduction in 2016.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com