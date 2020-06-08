Police Seek Arrest Cal State Chico Student over Video of Assault on Conservative

An arrest warrant was issued this week for a California student that reportedly assaulted her conservative peer for his views on the Black Lives Matter movement. The encounter, which occurred in November, was captured on video and shared online.

According to a report by Campus Reform, the police have issued an arrest warrant for a California State University-Chico student that allegedly assaulted a conservative peer for holding up a sign that read “All Lives Matter.”

Breitbart News reported in November that student Michael Curry was assaulted at Cal State Chico after an encounter with a leftist student activist. After approaching a campus square with an “All Lives Matter” sign, a student activist in a yellow hat grabbed the sign and used it to strike Curry.

After noticing a demonstration by Black Lives Matter activists on campus, Curry, who serves at the president of the College Republicans at Cal State, Chico, decided to stand next to the demonstrators with a sign of his own.

After noticing his sign, the student in the yellow hat released a tirade at Curry. “Get the f*ck away from me…he’s been f*cking harassing me,” she screamed.

Here is the video from the Battery today at @ChicoState. College Republicans across the nation experience treatment just like this on their campuses. It has to stop!

In a short interview, Curry said that the student was shouting that Republicans want Black and transgender Americans to be dead.

“She was seen screaming at people passing by saying people should ‘Kill the GOP’ and that Republicans want all black and trans people dead,” Curry said. “She held a sign that said ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ and I stood with a sign that said ‘All Lives Matter.'”

“She started yelling at people, saying that Republicans want to kill all trans people [and] all black people and that we wanted to kill anybody who wasn’t a straight white man … In reality, most of the people we have tabling with us were not straight white men. We have a hugely diverse club,” Curry added.

Curry says that he is glad that the student will be held accountable for her actions. “I am glad there will be some level of accountability for the actions of this violent individual,” Curry finished. “It is my experience that the school does not deem it necessary to hold leftist students accountable when they physically attack conservatives students.”

Breitbart News reported in December that a group of professors at Cal State, Chico, accused the university’s College Republicans chapter of harboring “white supremacist” views due to their support of President Trump.

