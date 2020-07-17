High Point U. Prof. Releases Study on Max Number of Hot Dogs a Human Can Eat in 10 Minutes

A professor at High Point University in North Carolina published a study on the maximum amount of hot dogs that a human can eat in one sitting. Professor James Smoliga’s research suggests that humans can eat as many as 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

According to a report by the College Fix, High Point University Professor James Smoliga, a veterinarian and exercise scientist, has published groundbreaking research on human consumption of hot dogs.

Smoliga, who based his research on data from the annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn, New York, used various calculations to determine the maximum amount of hot dogs that a human can consume in 10 minutes.

Smoliga’s research claims that records set by competitive eaters like Joey Chestnut are “biologically impressive.” For example, Chestnut consumed 75 hot dogs in 10 minutes during this year’s contest.

Gut capacity and plasticity have been examined across multiple species, but are not typically explored in the context of extreme human performance. Here, I estimate the theoretical maximal active consumption rate (ACR) in humans, using 39 years of historical data from the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Through nonlinear modelling and generalized extreme value analysis, I show that humans are theoretically capable of achieving an ACR of approximately 832 g min−1 fresh matter over 10 min duration. Modelling individual performances across 5 years reveals that maximal ACR significantly increases over time in ‘elite’ competitive eaters, likely owing to training effects. Extreme digestive plasticity suggests that eating competition records are quite biologically impressive, especially in the context of carnivorous species and other human athletic competitions.

The New York Times highlighted Smoliga’s research in a report that was published this week. Smoliga told the Times that he has been working for several months on a mathematical model that would accurately calculate the number of hot dogs a human could consume in 10 minutes.

“The answer is 83,” Smoliga said. Joey Chestnut has not commented on if he can surpass his total this year by 8 hot dogs, reaching the maximum potential human consumption determined by Smoliga.