Transylvania U. Fails to Condemn Prof. that Targeted Nick Sandmann

Administrators at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky, have refused to condemn a professor that said he is prepared to file a disciplinary report on freshman Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic student that found himself at the center of a national media scandal after an encounter with a Native American protester in Washington D.C. in January 2019.

“If he were to cause problems by being disruptive, trolling, or engaging in unethical behavior of any kind, I would immediately document it (just like I would for any student doing the same thing)…and he would just be putting himself in a position for me to file a conduct report,” Tompkins wrote online earlier this month.

In a statement on September 10, a spokesperson for Translyvania University said that Tompkins’ statement is being reviewed by university officials. “A review of the situation will be conducted expeditiously by the appropriate university officials,” the spokesperson said. When pressed this week for an update on the investigation, the spokesperson said that the investigation is ongoing.

Prominent George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley condemned Tompkins in a blog post published on September 8.

“Tompkins is speaking as an academic, acting a specific students, and promising to monitor his conduct,” Turley wrote. “That is deeply problematic.”

Breitbart News reported in April that a student at Transylvania University claimed that they had been placed in “solitary confinement” after they had been accused of “unwanted kissing” by a classmate. The student claims that his accuser actually initiated the kissing. The student claims that the university required him to obtain permission before inviting others to visit him in the small apartment they forced him to move to after the accusation was filed.

