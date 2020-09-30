Ransomware Hackers Leak Personal Data from Nevada School District

Confidential personal data was compromised by hackers that targeted the Clark County School District in Clark County, Nevada, last week. A cybersecurity firm claims that the hackers publicly released all of the documents they gained access to after the district refused to pay the ransom. The compromised data includes the social security numbers of district employees.

According to a report by Fox News, the Clark County School District in Clark County, Nevada, is in crisis this week after a ransomware attack compromised its internal data. After the district refused to cooperate with the hackers’ demand for payment a ransom, the hackers publicly released all of the documents that they had accessed.

Cybersecurity firm Emsisoft claims that the hackers obtained access to 25 gigabytes of data that was stored on the district’s servers. The data primarily contained private information on the district’s employees.

Adam Laub, General Manager at Stealthbits Technologies, said earlier this month that school districts often store highly-sensitive information on the internet, creating opportunities for bad-faith actors to obtain access.

“Schools…maintain highly sensitive and personally identifiable information from Social Security numbers to medical records, credit card and other financial information – all of which attackers are happy to monetize,” Laub said.

In a statement, the Clark County School District said that “certain current and former employee information may have been accessed or acquired by the unauthorized actor.”

