Dr. Robert Epstein Tells Tucker Carlson: Big Tech Could ‘Shift 15 Million Votes’ in 2020 Election

Dr. Robert Epstein appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the 2020 election and the influence that the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe have over voters. According to Epstein, Google and other companies could shift 15 million votes in the upcoming election, “without leaving a paper trail for authorities to trace.”

Dr. Robert Epstein, the senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight recently where he gave some insight into the work he and his team have been doing surrounding the 2020 election and specifically the effect that the Silicon Valley titans have on voting.

Carlson asked Epstein: “What do you think Big Tech’s interference will do to the election results?” To which Epstein replied: “Based on the data that we’re collecting, I would say that if what we’re seeing is present nationwide they are probably shifting this year in this election about 15 million votes without anyone’s awareness, except for what I’m doing, without leaving a paper trail for authorities to trace.”

Epstein added: “They’re doing it with bias in search results which basically no one can see, it’d be very tough to see, we’ve been measuring that now with about 600 field agents in the swing states and just based on the first 150,000 searches that we’ve looked at, and that’s about 1.5 million search results and over a million web pages, we’re finding very substantial pro-liberal bias in all ten or at least nine out of ten search results on the first page of Google search results, not on Bing or Yahoo though. And we’re seeing that bias in every single demographic group, in fact in one report we generated recently we saw more liberal bias in Google content going to conservatives than going to liberals.”

Epstein’s latest comments add more context to an interview he gave on Breitbart News Today with host and Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in July where he said:

People don’t understand how big this threat is, you mentioned that leak, that video that you exposed which was quite astonishing. One of the things that was said there by one of their top executives is ‘we’re going to use every means at our disposal, all of Google’s power to make sure Trump isn’t re-elected’ so if they’re using every single means at their disposal, then they’re using all of the techniques that I’ve discovered and probably more that I haven’t discovered yet. That’s enough to shift roughly ten percent of the voting population of the United States with no one knowing they’re being manipulated and no paper trail for authorities to trace.

Watch Dr. Robert Epstein on Tucker Carlson Tonight at Fox News here.

