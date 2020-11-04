Temple U. to Spend $1 Million on Anti-Racism Campaign

Temple University recently announced that it will spend $1 million on a new “anti-racism” initiative that includes educational programming and the hiring of additional black faculty members. The funding will go, in part, to the establishment of a permanent “anti-racism” center at the university.

According to a report by the College Fix, Temple University will spend $1 million on a wide-ranging diversity initiative that will create a permanent “anti-racism” education center. As part of the initiative, the university plans to hire several new faculty members to the university’s Department of Africology and African American Studies.

The university explicitly acknowledged in a press release that the anti-racism initiative was designed in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. “The university’s efforts are a response to the Black Lives Matter protests and renewed awareness of racial and social inequality in the U.S,” the press release reads.

Valerie Harrison, Temple’s senior advisor for equity, diversity and inclusion, argued that the university is well-equipped to offer “anti-racism” education and programming.

“When you look at this season, I think that many institutions and individuals have tried to leverage their strengths and to focus on those areas where they have particular expertise,” Harrison said. “And as an educational institution, education is where our strengths lie.

Temple University reported in a press release earlier this year that its incoming freshman class is more diverse than ever. 40 percent of its current freshman class identifies as a member of a minority group.

Breitbart News reported in December 2018 that Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill was sanctioned by the university after he seemingly called for the destruction of Israel. Hill was also fired from his position at CNN over his inflammatory comments.

