Former Google Chief Eric Schmidt Applies to Become Citizen of Cyprus

Former Google CEO and Clinton lackey Eric Schmidt has reportedly applied to become a citizen of the island of Cyprus, essentially buying a passport that would allow him to enter the European Union. The move as Schmidt is reportedly being courted for a prominent tech role in a Biden administration.

Recode reports that former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is working to finalize a plan to become an official citizen of the island of Cyprus, becoming one of the highest-profile Americans to take advantage of one of the world’s most controversial “passport-for-sale” programs.

Schmidt and his family have reportedly won approval to become citizens of the Mediterranean island according to a previously unreported notice in a Cypriot publication called Alithia in October. It is not clear why exactly Schmidt would pursue foreign citizenship, but the new passport gives him the ability to travel to the European Union and could possibly provide him with more favorable tax arrangements.

The Cyprus citizenship program is one of around a half-dozen programs in the world that allows foreigners to essentially purchase citizenship rights, bypassing any residency requirements by making a payment or investment in the host country.

Breitbart News recently reported that Joe Biden was considering Schmidt for a role in his administration. Breitbart Tech senior reporter Allum Bokhari wrote:

Even though the election result is still disputed by President Donald Trump and the Republicans, Joe Biden is already forming his transition team, which includes many former Silicon Valley employees, including Schmidt. According to the Financial Times (paywalled), presidential contender Biden has: hired both Jessica Hertz, former associate general counsel at Facebook, and Cynthia Hogan, former Apple vice-president for government affairs to his transition team. Eric Schmidt, the former Google chief executive, has been a big fundraiser, and is being talked about to lead a new technology industry task force in the White House. Multiple Big Tech executives joined the Biden transition team just weeks before Silicon Valley censored the New York Post‘s bombshell articles on alleged Biden family corruption. Schmidt is known for his close ties to the Democrats, as well as his deep involvement with their election campaigns. These have paid off in terms of government roles at both the state and national level.

