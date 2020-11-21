Twitter Will Transfer Official @POTUS Account to Joe Biden in January

Twitter will transfer control of @POTUS, the official account of the President of the United States, to Joe Biden on January 20, regardless of whether President Donald Trump concedes the election.

The transfer will reportedly also extend to other official government Twitter accounts, including @whitehouse, @VP, and @FLOTUS.

Staffers from Twitter will also meet with Joe Biden’s transition team in the coming weeks.

Via The Hill:

President-elect Joe Biden will receive the @POTUS Twitter handle as soon as he is inaugurated to the White House in January regardless of whether President Trump concedes before then, Twitter announced Friday. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that the tech giant is “actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021,” which also includes @whitehouse, @VP, @FLOTUS, and a number of other official accounts. The process is being done in consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration. Twitter also confirmed that staffers will meet with representatives from the Biden-Harris transition team in the coming months to review how the new administration plans to use its government-related accounts.

President Trump has not conceded the 2020 race, and continues to file legal challenges in swing states that the media has called for Biden, amid widespread concern about potential voter fraud.

With the election still disputed, Biden is now crowdfunding money on the internet to fund his transition efforts.

“Because President Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the transition, we have to fund it ourselves and need your help,” said Biden in a tweet yesterday. “If you’re able, chip in to help fund the Biden-Harris transition.”

