Amazon-Owned Twitch Bans Terms ‘Incel,’ ‘Virgin,’ ‘Simp’

Lucas Nolan

Amazon-owned video livestreaming service Twitch has now banned the use of the terms “incel,” “virgin,” and “simp,” when used as insults across the platform.

The Amazon-owned live streaming service Twitch, which is primarily used by gamers, has announced that it will be banning any term that is derogatory about an individual’s sexual activity from being used during livestreams.

Terms such as “simp,” “incel,” and “virgin,” will no longer be allowed on the platform when used in an insulting manner, according to Twiter COO Sara Clemens. “Simp” refers to men who unreasonably support a woman they are sexually interested in. “Incel” is short for “involuntary celibate,” typically a sexually frustrated young man.

A clip of Clemens discussing the issue can be seen below:

A Twitch spokesperson clarified to eSports reporter Rod Breslau that “using these terms on their own wouldn’t lead to an enforcement but we would take action if they were used repeatedly in a harassing manner.”

Many professional streamers expressed their disappointment at the decision, including Nickmercs, one of the most popular streamers on the platform who averages 45,000 viewers per day and recently won the Streamy’s Streamer of the Year award.

One funny situation has seen the professional Call of Duty player FaZe Simp worried that he may be banned from the platform due to his name — although it appears that due to his name not being used as an insult he should be safe.

Many on social media were quick to ridicule the new rules:

Twitch is currently facing another scandal related to music copyrights. It was recently reported that US Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) proposed a bill that could see content creators face jail time over copyright offenses. The proposal would see potential jail time for anyone caught playing copyrighted music on Twitch streams, YouTube videos or Instagram stories. Music copyright has always been a misdemeanor offense in the U.S. but has never featured the threat of jail time.

Twitch has apologized for its handling of DMCA requests on its platform and promised to develop a legal solution to the issue in the coming year.

