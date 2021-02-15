Parler Returns After Being Offline for Over a Month

Social media platform Parler is expected to be back online Monday after being offline for over a month following Amazon Web Services (AWS) booting the site off the internet.

Interim Parler CEO Mark Meckler says that the social media platform is back, and that some existing users have already been live as of Monday morning, adding that the rest of them should have access by midday, after the new servers propagated across the internet, according to a report by Just The News.

As for new users, they should be able to sign up for the service within a week or so.

Amazon knocked Parler offline last month after Twitter permanently banned then-President Donald Trump from its platform, and while a plethora of prominent conservative figures and their followers began leaving Twitter for Parler.

“We are off of the big tech platform, so that we can consider ourselves safe and secure for the future,” said Meckler in an interview with Just the News.

The report added that Parler has moved to a server farm, and that the 20 million users who were on the site at the time AWS booted it from the internet will be able to start using their app and logins on Monday.

The CEO added that Parler is now using artificial intelligence and human editors to police for illegal content that violates its service agreement, but that the site will stay true to its free-speech roots.

Meckler, who is credited with co-founding the Tea Party Patriots, was appointed interim CEO to help guide Parler through its relaunch, as well as its search for a new, permanent CEO.

“Cancel culture came for us, and hit us with all they had. Yet we couldn’t be kept down. We’re back, and we’re ready to resume the struggle for freedom of expression, data sovereignty, and civil discourse,” said radio host and Parler investor Dan Bongino.

“We thank our users for their loyalty during this incredibly challenging time,” Bongino added.

