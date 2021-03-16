Elon Musk Officially Names Himself ‘Technoking’ of Tesla

Elon Musk has given himself a new title at his electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla — Technoking. A company filing with the SEC announces Musk’s new title, as well as CFO Zach Kirkhorn being appointed “Master of Coin.”

The Verge reports that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has crowned himself the “Technoking” of Tesla. In a recent filing with the SEC, Tesla has named Musk the company’s Technoking while Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn will accept the new position of “Master of Coin.”

The filing does clarify: “Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.”

Musk recently lost his status as the richest person on the planet following a drop in Tesla’s stock price in February, so the newly issued titles could be another one of the billionaire’s publicity stunts.

Tesla saw one of the most impressive stock rallies of last year surging over 600 percent, but leading into 2021 Tesla’s share have dropped by 14 percent. A recent fire at the automakers Fremont factory last week also sent share prices tumbling, as did recent reports of over 450 cases of COVID-19 among Tesla workers through December 2020.

Breitbart News also recently reported that a group of hackers claim to have breached a massive trove of security-camera data collected by the Silicon Valley startup firm Verkada. The hackers have allegedly gained access to the live feeds of 150,000 surveillance cameras inside hospitals, police departments, companies, prisons, and schools.

Companies whose footage was exposed in the hack include Tesla and cloud infrastructure firm Cloudflare. Tesla has not commented on the recent accessing of the firm’s security footage or future plans for securing their systems.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com