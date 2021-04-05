Twitter Locks Out Marjorie Taylor Greene in ‘Error’ – Again

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was locked out of her Twitter account for a second time over the Easter holiday, in what the company says was an error. This is the second time Rep. Greene’s account has been “accidentally” locked by the Silicon Valley tech giant.

The lockout occurred shortly after Rep. Greene posted a celebratory Easter message to her followers on the platform.

Posting on her Gab account during the lockout, Rep. Greene accused Twitter of unfairly targeting her.

“After tweeting, “He is risen! Happy Easter!” I was suspended this morning for 12 hours!” said Rep. Greene. “Was it my Christian faith? My never ending demand to an end to murdering God’s creation in the womb? Is it my fight to protect our greatest right to defend ourselves, come and take them? My willingness to Fire Fauci? Maybe my fight to stop mandated vaccine passports? Or how about calling out Ilhan Omar?”

“Fighting with every ounce of my body to Save America and Stop Socialism!!!” continued Greene. “Message to Big Tech: I’LL NEVER STOP!!! You can’t silence me. You can’t stop me. The People are with me. And so are the greatest conservatives especially President Trump!!!”

In a statement, Twitter acknowledged that locking the Republican congresswoman out of her account was an error.

“We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service,” said Twitter in a statement.

“In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated.”

This is the second time that Twitter has accidentally locked Rep. Greene out of her account. The last incident occurred just last month.

