Exclusive: Stephen Miller Joins YAF’s Campus Lecture Program

Stephen Miller, who served as senior advisor to the president for policy in the administration of former President Donald Trump, will be joining the conservative youth organization Young America’s Foundation (YAF) as part of its signature campus lecture program.

“Young America’s Foundation is excited to announce the addition of alumnus Stephen Miller to our one-of-a-kind campus lecture program,” said YAF to Breitbart News in a statement.

Miller “is one of the original and leading voices, thinkers and strategists of the America First Movement,” YAF added.

Governor Scott Walker, President of Young America’s Foundation, added: “Young America’s Foundation is thrilled to have Stephen Miller join our monumental campus lecture program. A longtime ally and alumnus of the Foundation, Miller is a great example of a freedom fighter–someone students can look up to as they navigate the conservative experience on campus. YAF will continue to ensure the rising generation has exposure to conservative viewpoints that all too often are left out of the classroom.”

Before serving as a senior adviser to Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, Miller worked as communications director for Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL).

“Miller’s conservative activism started all the way back in high school — helping to re-instate a district policy that required the Pledge of Allegiance be recited in classrooms and made sure that the teachers at his high school talked about the Iraq War ‘in an even-handed way,'” YAF said.

The youth organization added that while a student at Duke University, Miller also hosted YAF’s “9/11: Never Forget Project,” and hosted a campus lecture featuring David Horowitz.

“YAF’s campus lecture program has reached millions of students across the country, and ensured a conservative perspective is heard on even the most liberal campuses,” the organization added. “Miller is an exciting addition to the lineup of speakers YAF hosts each year, and we are excited to continue advancing the conservative cause with him.”

Students across the country will be able to host Stephen Miller as a speaker on their campus next year.

