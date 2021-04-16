Facebook Censors New York Post Over Article Exposing BLM Co-Founder

The New York Post has been censored by Facebook (again) after publishing a story about Patrice Khan-Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter organization, and her spree of mansion-buying across the country.

Khan-Cullors has made headlines around the world after it emerged that she bought four luxury homes last year in purchases totaling more than $3 million. These included a $1.4 million dollar home in Topanga Canyon, California — one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the country, with a population that was over 88 percent white and just 0.4 percent black as of the 2010 census.

Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage, noticed that she was unable to share the New York Post’s latest story about the Khan-Cullors mansions yesterday.

“Facebook will not allow you to post this NY Post story or even to message it to another person (I just tested it)” wrote Shrier in a Twitter post.

“So Facebook is now effectively opening your mail and reading the contents for ideologically objectionable material. Anyone worried?”

Facebook will not allow you to post this NY Post story or even to message it to another person. (I just tested it). So Facebook is now effectively opening your mail and reading the contents for ideologically objectionable material. Anyone worried?https://t.co/L2MqxnK7Ry — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) April 15, 2021

In a comment to Breitbart News, a Facebook spokeswoman said “this content was removed for violating our privacy and personal information policy.”

Facebook does have a policy against posting “residential” information on the platform. It is unclear if Facebook will enforce this policy against the numerous news organizations that share pictures and location information about Jonathan Pentland, the army drill sergeant whose home was vandalized by Black Lives Matter activists on Wednesday.

Numerous posts containing pictures of Pentland’s residence and information on his location remain on Facebook.

Facebook on why it blocked a NY Post article. This all applies to lots of articles on news sites. pic.twitter.com/oEdzX0Hy72 — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 16, 2021

In a post on Twitter, New York Times media columnist and former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News Ben Smith noted that Facebook’s guidelines on “doxing” were written so broadly that they could apply to many articles on news sites — allowing Facebook to pick and choose which ones to censor.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.