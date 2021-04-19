Two Dead in ‘Driverless’ Tesla Crash

Two men have reportedly died after a Tesla vehicle, which is believed to have been operating without anyone in the driver’s seat, collided with a tree on Saturday night north of Houston.

Reuters reports that two men died on Saturday night north of Houston after a Tesla vehicle which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver’s seat crashed into a tree. Sgt. Cinthya Umanzor of the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said: “There was no one in the driver’s seat.”

The 2019 Tesla Model S vehicle was traveling a high rate of speed when it failed to correctly navigate a curve and left the roadway, crashing into a tree and exploding into flames, according to local television station KHOU-TV.

The fire was extinguished and authorities located two occupants in the vehicle. One was in the first passenger seat while the other was in the back seat of the Tesla, the report stated citing Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) were contacted by Reuters for comment but did not immediately reply.

The accident is one of many involving Tesla vehicles. the company’s semi-automated driving system has come under great scrutiny as the company prepares to launch its “full self-driving” software to more customers.

The U.S. auto safety agency stated in March that it has opened 27 investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles with at least three occurring in recent months.

In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that he expects huge profits from its full self-driving software, stating that he is “highly confident the car will be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year.”

