Privacy-Centric Signal Runs Instagram Ads on Big Tech Data Collection – Until Facebook Shuts It Down

Mashable reports that Signal, the privacy-focused messaging app, recently attempted to run an ad campaign on the Facebook-owned social media service Instagram that highlighted the amount of user data collected by tech firms and provided to online advertisers.

The ads would display personal details about the user viewing them collected from Facebook’s ad targeting services. One ad stated: “You got this ad because you’re a teacher, but more importantly you’re a Leo (and single). This ad used your location to see you’re in Moscow. You like to support sketch comedy, and this ad thinks you do drag.”

Signal stated that the ads “would simply display some of the information collected about the viewer which the advertising platform uses.” The idea was to highlight how much data these companies collect from their users.

Signal stated that while most people are aware to some extent of Facebook’s data collection, “the full picture is hazy to most — dimly concealed within complex, opaquely-rendered systems and fine print designed to be scrolled past.” Essentially, users are aware Facebook collects some data but often don’t realize just how much information is harvested by the Masters of the Universe.

However, Facebook swiftly shut down both the ad campaign and Signal’s advertising account. Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike confirmed via a Twitter post that Signal’s ad account on Instagram was shut down.

Signal tried to use Instagram ads to display the data Facebook collects about you and sells access to. Facebook wasn't into the idea, and shut down our account instead: https://t.co/sSqJ8JlxR7 pic.twitter.com/PU6WoDdt70 — Moxie Marlinspike (@moxie) May 4, 2021

Currently, it’s unclear which rule or guideline Signal has breached in order to receive a ban and Facebook has yet to release a public statement on the situation.

