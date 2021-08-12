Facebook Censors Speech in Australian Parliament on Coronavirus Lockdowns

Facebook took down a video of an Australian MP, George Christensen, speaking out in parliament against coronavirus lockdowns.

Christensen, who sits with the National Party of Australia, told fellow MPs in the Australian Parliament that the threat of COVID was not worth the cost of sacrificing freedom.

“When will the madness end? How many more freedoms will we lose due to fear of a virus, which has a survivability rate of 997 out of 1,000,’’ said the MP.

“It’s time we stopped spreading fear and acknowledge some facts: masks do not work. Fact. It has been proven that masks make no significant difference in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“Lockdowns don’t work. Fact. Lockdowns don’t destroy the virus but they do destroy people’s livelihoods and people’s lives. Studies have shown they can even increase mortality rates.”

According to Reclaim the Net, the video was taken down due to Facebook’s COVID-19 “misinformation” policy.

It is not the first time that Facebook has censored a politician for discussing the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, the platform removed a post from the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who posted a video of himself discussing the pandemic with his citizens at a public gathering. Bolsonaro was discussing the need to balance concern about the pandemic with the economic impact of lockdowns.

Earlier this year, the platform once again censored Bolsonaro, over a video discussing the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as coronavirus treatments.

In August 2020, Facebook revealed it has censored over 100 million posts about the coronavirus for “misinformation” over the course of three months.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.