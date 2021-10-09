Zuck’s Distraction: Facebook Offers $10 Million ‘Metaverse’ Fund Amidst Ongoing Scandals

As Facebook grapples with a number of major scandals in recent weeks, the company has announced plans for a new $10 million fund for creators to develop games for its new “metaverse” project.

CNET reports that as Facebook deals with a number of scandals in recent weeks, the company is attempting to change the conversation as quickly as possible. Breitbart News has reported extensively on the “Facebook Files” series from the Wall Street Journal which made a number of damning claims about the tech giant based on a series of internal company documents.

In a report titled “Facebook Knows Instagram Is Toxic for Teen Girls, Company Documents Show,” the Wall Street Journal claims that Facebook is aware that its photo-sharing app Instagram can have a negative effect on the body image of young women. The documents resulted in far-left”whistleblower” Frances Haugen testifying before Congress about the company’s actions.

Earlier this week, the internet giant suffered its biggest service outage since 2008 with all servers going offline for over six hours. Breitbart News also reported this week that hackers are selling the personal data of 1.5 billion users online.

Now, Facebook is looking for some positive press and has announced a new $10 million fund for creators who will build games in its new metaverse project. Mark Zuckerberg’s company launched its virtual reality Horizon Worlds platform in 2020 and is now opening access to it, inviting game developers to apply for funding.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been passionate about the company’s VR efforts for some time and now appears to be attempting to accelerate the company’s VR projects. Facebook announced last month that the company’s CTO Mike Schroepfer would be stepping down next year to be replaced by Andrew Bosworth, who previously oversaw the company’s VR division and is helping to make the Facebook metaverse a reality.

