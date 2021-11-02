Twitter Censors Trailer for Tucker Carlson’s Jan 6th Documentary

Twitter hid a trailer for Tucker Carlson’s new documentary, Patriot Purge, behind a “sensitive content filter,” a tool that hides tweets behind a warning notice that users must click through in order to view the tweet.

The first of the three-part documentary has been released on Fox Nation, but Twitter users would have had a hard time finding the trailer on the platform, as it was hidden behind a warning message stating “the following media includes potentially sensitive content.”

Twitter users who disable their sensitive content filter, or click the “view” button, would be able to see the tweet.

According to conservative activist and author Andrew Meyer, Twitter did the same thing to a trailer for “Anti White,” a documentary chronicling the continued rise of anti-white racist ideologies like Critical Race Theory in the United States.

“They did the exact same thing to @AntiWhiteMovie,” said Meyer, who directed the documentary alongside Hoaxed editor Jon Du Toit.

Conservatives have frequently been targeted by the “sensitive content” filter on Twitter. In the early years of the Trump administration, links to the Drudge Report were, for some time, hidden behind the filer.

This resulted in users who shared links from the website, including Donald Trump Jr. and President Trump (who was later banned from the platform altogether) being censored as well.

More recently, Twitter hid photos and videos of migrant overflow cells, obtained by Project Veritas, behind the filter.

Adding additional steps between a user of a social media platform and content that can be viewed or shared is known as “friction.” Leftists who want to make it harder for information challenging their narratives to spread on social media are increasingly enthusiastic about the technique.

Twitter did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

