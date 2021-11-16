Jeff Bezos: Future Humans Won’t Live on Earth, Will Visit ‘the Way You Would Visit Yellowstone Park’

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stated at a recent event that he believes will most future humans will not live on Earth and will think of the planet as a protected national park that they visit as a tourist attraction.

Futurism reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently spoke at the 2021 Ignatius Forum about the future of space travel and exploration. During the event, Bezos stated that he believes in the future most people will not be born on Earth and that the planet could become a tourist destination for space travelers.

Bezos said at the forum: “Over centuries, most or many of the people will be born in space. It will be their first home. They will be born on these colonies, they will live on these colonies. They may visit Earth the way you would visit Yellowstone National Park.”

Bezos went on to add that the Earth is the “most precious planet” and it is up to humans to “preserve it and conserve it,” but he still believes that the future of the human race isn’t on earth but in space. “This Earth can support 10 billion people to a certain degree,” he said, adding: “The solar system can support a trillion people, and we can continue to grow our civilization and grow our energy intensity.”

Bezos believes that dramatic actions such as terraforming Mars could help to reduce some of the stress placed on Earth’s ecosystem, and while it would be a huge effort it would also mean a “doubling of Earth.” “Then you’re going from 10 billion to 20 billion people,” Bezos added.

Bezos believes that there will be millions of humans born off-world in space colonies inside supermassive floating structures that would slowly rotate in order to simulate gravity, and could have rivers and forests of their own.

Read more at Futurism here.

