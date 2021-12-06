Sony Fires Playstation Executive Accused by Amateur Pedophile Sting Operation

A prominent Sony executive who worked on the company’s massively popular Playstation gaming console has reportedly been fired after being accused by a group of amateur pedophile hunters in an online sting operation. The group claims that George Cacioppo gave his address to someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy for an alleged sexual encounter, but it was really a participant in the sting operation.

The New York Post reports that George Cacioppo, the former senior vice president of the team behind the Sony PlayStation, has been fired from his role at the company after allegedly being caught in an online pedophilia sting operation that was posted by the YouTube channel People v. Preds.

According to LinkedIn, Cacioppo has worked at PlayStation for over eight years and recently worked as the senior vice president of engineering. In a statement to CNET, Sony commented: “We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment.”

People v. Preds is an amateur pedophile hunter group that constructs elaborate sting operations aimed at catching sexual predators who aim to meet their victims online. The group claimed that Cacioppo, who is 64-years-old, was allegedly trying to arrange to meet a 15-year-old boy at 4:30 a.m.

In the video posted to the People v. Preds YouTube channel, the cameraman walks towards a house that Cacioppo is standing in front of wearing a black PlayStation 5 T-shirt. The cameraman refers to Cacioppo as “Jeff” and asks who he was planning to meet that night.

As Cacioppo attempts to walk back inside the house, the cameraman states: “We can have a conversation or I can call the cops.” Cacioppo enters the home and closes the door. The video now has over 112,000 views.

People v. Preds claim that Cacioppo contacted a decoy minor via the dating app Grindr and that the two exchanged pictures. He then allegedly gave his address to someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy so that he could come to Cacioppo’s house to have sex.

Cacioppo has not been criminally charged in this matter as of this writing.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com