Twitter Bans Claim that Vaccinated Can Spread Coronavirus

Twitter will penalize users who claim that people who are vaccinated against coronavirus can still spread the disease, according to reports — even though official guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) claims otherwise.

Users can face a range of penalties for violating the policy, including having a “fact check” label attached to their tweets, temporary suspensions, and permanent bans from the platform.

Via Mediaite:

“When tweets include misleading information about Covid-19, we may place a label on those tweets that includes corrective information about that claim,” the website notes in a section detailing its rules about Covid-19 misinformation. “We may apply labels to tweets that contain, for example… false or misleading claims that people who have received the vaccine can spread or shed the virus (or symptoms, or immunity) to unvaccinated people.” Users can receive penalties up to a permanent ban. The change was made on Dec. 2, according to Wayback Machine archives retrieved by Reclaim the Net. The policy contradicts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which notes the “risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is continued community transmission of the virus.”

According to the CDC, “while vaccines reduce your risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, we don’t yet know how effective they will be against new variants that may arise, including Omicron.”

The CDC also says “while COVID-19 vaccines are working well, some people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still get sick, because no vaccines are 100% effective.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

