Tech Founder Resigns After Claiming Jewish Plot to ‘Euthanize’ Americans

The founder and chairman of Entrata, a software company that raised $500 million from private investors last year, has resigned after sending political and business leaders in Utah a long email alleging an international Jewish conspiracy to “euthanize” the American people through vaccines.

In an email with the subject line “genocide,” the Utah-based tech entrepreneur, David Bateman, also claimed that Jews had taken over the Catholic Church via Pope Francis.

The email was sent to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R), Utah Senate majority whip Luz Escamilla (D), and a number of other tech and business leaders in the state.

“I believe there is a sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people. It’s obvious now. It’s undeniable, yet no one is doing anything,” wrote Bateman.

“I believe the Jews are behind this. For 300 years the Jews have been trying to infiltrate the Catholic Church and place a Jew covertly at the top. It happened in 2013 with Pope Francis. I believe the pandemic and systematic extermination of billions of people will lead to an effort to consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule. I know, it sounds bonkers. No one is reporting on it, but the Hasidic Jews in the US instituted a law for their people that they are not to be vaccinated for any reason.”

In comments to local reporters, Bateman said he stood by his comments, going on to blame Scottish Rite Freemasons for the alleged vaccine plot.

“Yes. I sent it. I have nothing but love for the Jewish people. Some of my closest friends are Jews. My heart breaks for their 2500 years they’ve been mistreated by nearly every country on earth. But I do believe Scottish Rite Freemasons are behind the pandemic (overwhelmingly Jewish),” said Bateman in comments to FOX13 Salt Lake City. “And I fear billions of people around the globe right now are being exterminated.”

These irresponsible comments are hurtfully anti-Semitic, blatantly false, and we completely reject them. https://t.co/ZDylmNaidM — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) January 5, 2022

Bateman’s comments were swiftly condemned by the current CEO of Entrata, Adam Edmunds, who stressed the company’s opposition to antisemitism. The office of Gov. Cox released a statement with similar sentiments.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.