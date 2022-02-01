Privacy for Tim Cook: Apple CEO’s House Blurred Out on Online Maps

Apple CEO Tim Cook has had his house blurred on Google and Apple maps following an incident with an alleged stalker.

The big tech CEO’s house in Palo Alto, California can now no longer be seen via the apps, having been digitally blurred out on both map services. This followed an incident in which an alleged stalker was caught trespassing on Cook’s property, which is believed to be worth $3.5 million.

Via Cult of Mac:

We spotted the change after Apple received temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker, who claimed to be Cook’s wife, threatened the Apple boss and was caught trespassing on his property. It’s not uncommon to see certain things blurred out inside Apple Maps and Google Maps. Both services regularly conceal things like faces and license plates. However, it is rare to see entire buildings hidden behind big, blurry walls. But that’s all you get when you visit Cook’s house in Palo Alto, California, today. The rather modest home (for the CEO of the world’s biggest company, at least), which is believed to be worth $3.5 million, can no longer be seen in street view.

Users can also request that their property be blurred on Google and Apple maps. You can request that Google blur your face, home, or identifying information such as license plates using this online form. Apple lets you request blurring of the same items at this page.

