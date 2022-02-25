Report: Russian Invasion of Ukraine May Further Strain Chip Supply for Tech, Auto Industries

The Russian invasion of Ukraine may cause further strain on the supply of semiconductor chips already cut short by the worldwide chip shortage according to reports. Potential shorts of neon gas and palladium, mined in Ukraine, could cause significant production delays for tech firms and automakers, amongst other industries.

The U.S. supply of neon comes almost entirely from Ukraine and Russia, according to market research firm Techcet which specializes in critical supply chain materials and components. Russia produces neon which is then sourced and purified by a Ukrainian company, Techcet explains.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, the price of neon shot up 600 percent. Techcet president and CEO Lita Shon-Roy told CNBC: “This will have an impact. It will continue to constrain the chip source going into the automotive industry.”

Russia is also a key palladium supplier and supplies 33 percent of the global demand, according to Techcet. Palladium prices jumped over 7 percent on Thursday as part of a surge in precious metals. Shon-Roy told CNBC: “It’s just one more thing that is going to force prices up… The automotive market is going to feel that to be sure.”

Earlier this month, the White House warned chip suppliers to diversify their supply chains in the event that Russia retaliates against threatened U.S. export curbs bt blocking access to key materials. “Part of that is working with companies to make sure that if Russia takes actions that interfere with supply chains, companies are prepared for disruptions,” a senior White House official said.

