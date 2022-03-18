‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Backs Out of Blue Origin Space Launch

Comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has pulled out of a planned launch aboard one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin shuttles later this month.

The New York Post reports that Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has backed out of a Blue Origin shuttle launch later this month. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin tweeted Thursday night that Davidson “is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission.”

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

Davidson was set to enter low-Earth orbit on March 23 alongside SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle, her husband and Tricor International CEO Mark Hagle, investor Marty Allen, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen and Commercial Space Technologies President George Nield.

It was reported by Page Six earlier this month that Davidson was interested in space travel and sightings of Davidson and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian at Jeff Bezos’ Los Angeles compound in January added to the theory that Davidson was dead set on blasting into space.

A Davidson source said earlier this month: “Pete is excited. They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen.”

Breitbart News previously reported that users were quick to ridicule Davidson, joking that he was leaving orbit solely to escape Kanye West who has made his anger with Davidson public following news that Davidson was dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Just to be safe from ⁦@kanyewest⁩ Pete Davidson in talks to head to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flighthttps://t.co/HicnLjDtTS — Otto Topci for Congress (@OttoTopci) March 4, 2022

Pete Davidson is going to SPACE to get the fuck away from Kanye I can't breathe 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Notorious (@Notorious_VIII) March 4, 2022

