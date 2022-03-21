Former Apple Employee Accused of Defrauding Company Out of $10 Million

A former employee of tech giant Apple has been charged with defrauding the company out of over $10 million by taking bribes, stealing equipment, and laundering money.

NBC News reports that federal prosecutors have accused a former Apple employee of defrauding the tech giant out of over $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment, and laundering money. Dhirendra Prasad, 52-years-old, worked as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain department for ten years.

A federal criminal case unsealed last week alleges that Prasad exploited his position at the tech giant to defraud the company in several illegal schemes including stealing product parts and causing the company to pay for items and services it never received.

The federal government has received approval from a court to seize five properties and financial accounts worth around $5 million from Prasad. The U.S. Attorney’s office in San Jose said in a press release that the federal government is seeking to keep Prasad’s assets as proceeds of crime.

Prasad is set to appear in court this week to face charges of engaging in a conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion. Prasad is reportedly not the only individual involved in the elaborate scams. Two owners of vendor companies that had contracts with Apple have since admitted to working with Prasad to commit fraud and launder money.

Prasad and his conspirators are facing possible sentences of five to 20 years if found guilty.

