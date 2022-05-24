Washington Post Claims George Floyd Was ‘Shot and Killed’ by Police

The Washington Post was trolled on social media Tuesday for falsely claiming George Floyd was “shot and killed” by police.

Wednesday, May 25, will be the two-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, and though his death came at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Floyd was not “shot and killed” by police.

This was the claim made by the Washington Post in its survey asking people “how things have changed” in their community since that fateful day.

As video evidence showed, officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to the back of George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, resulting in his death.

That video has been widely shared across hundreds if not, thousands of media platforms all around the world.

In fact, no video of police brutality has been more infamous since perhaps the beating of Rodney King in 1991, both of which tore the nation apart and spawned some of the worst riots in modern history.

That the Washington Post could say George Floyd was “shot and killed” addresses its respect for the truth. Needless to say, the “paper of record” was hammered mercilessly for its error.

WaPo writes that George Floyd "was shot & killed in police custody." He was never shot. He died of cardiopulmonary arrest & official autopsy found nothing to "support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation." His blood had 11 ng/mL of fentanyl.https://t.co/xtqA23zfk3 pic.twitter.com/27QapU2zaK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 24, 2022

The Washington Post later amended the post and deleted its tweet.

“We’ve deleted a previous tweet for this form that included language that was changed after publish,” it said.