Report: Facebook Investigates Outgoing COO Sheryl Sandberg’s Use of Company Resources

A recent report claims that lawyers for Facebook are investigating outgoing Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg’s use of corporate resources over several years. The company is investigating Sandberg’s alleged use of company resources in activities like writing her books and planning a wedding.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Facebook has launched an investigation into outgoing COO Sheryl Sandberg’s use of company resources dating back over several years. A number of employees have been interviewed by company lawyers as part of the investigation, with one source noting that the review has been ongoing since at least last year.

The review includes an examination of the work Facebook employees did to support Sandberg’s foundation, Lean In, which advocates for women in the workplace. Lawyers are also reportedly reviewing the writing of her second book Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy which focused on the death of Sandberg’s husband, SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg, in 2015. Lawyers are also reportedly investigating Sandberg’s use of company resources to help plan her upcoming wedding.

Last week, Sandberg announced her intention to step down from the COO position she has held at Facebook since 2008. Sandberg wrote in a post on Facebook announcing the decision: “I am beyond grateful to the thousands of brilliant, dedicated people at Meta with whom I have had the privilege of working over the last 14 years. Every day someone does something that stops me in my tracks and reminds me how lucky I am to be surrounded by such remarkable colleagues. This team is filled with exceptionally talented people who have poured their hearts and minds into building products that have had a profound impact on the world.”

Sandberg reportedly told friends that she stepped down from her role as she was burned-out and tired of continuing her role where she felt she was a “punching bag” for Facebook’s critics. She also sees CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s focus on the digital metaverse as a multiyear project that she is not eager to take on.

“Sheryl did not inappropriately use company resources in connection with the planning of her wedding,” a spokeswoman for Sandberg said last week.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com