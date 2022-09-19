Trump-Endorsed Adam Laxalt Blasts Sen. Cortez Masto for Backing ‘Far Left Radical’ FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn

Republican Senate candidate for the state of Nevada, Adam Laxalt has called out the incumbent Democrat, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, for backing President Biden’s far-left FCC nominee Gigi Sohn.

Laxalt challenged Cortez Masto to make a choice: stop the Senate confirmation of Sohn as FCC commissioner, or reveal herself to be a supporter of an anti-police radical.

“Gigi Sohn, who has a long history of displaying anti-police sentiment, is Biden’s latest nominee for the FCC Commission,” said Laxalt. “My opponent, [Masto] is the deciding vote who can stop this. I am calling on her to stand with law enforcement, not far-left, anti-police radicals.”

In a press release, Laxalt cited Sohn’s support for defunding the police, and her promotion of social media posts attacking law enforcement.

“Sohn’s anti-law enforcement views are dangerous and disqualifying,” said Laxalt. “And that is why the Fraternal Order of Police has come out against her nomination.”

“As the deciding vote in the U.S. Senate, the choice before Cortez Masto is clear: will she stand with the cop-hating far left, or will she stand with our brave police officers and oppose Sohn’s nomination?”

The Fraternal Order of Police, a union consisting of over 330,000 law enforcement officers in 2,100 local chapters around the country, has compiled an archive of Sohn’s support for attacks on law enforcement. The social media posts include multiple calls for the police to be defunded, as well as vitriolic stereotypes of police officers.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Sohn once praised an organization that calls policing “a violent institution that must end,” at the height of riots in Portland, Oregon. Numerous other cases of the FCC nominee’s links to the far left have been documented, including her speaking at an event that touted the government breakup of the “right wing propaganda machine.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.