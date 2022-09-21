‘Gays Against Groomers’ Activist Group Blacklisted by Google, PayPal, Venmo

Gays Against Groomers, an activist coalition opposed to the sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization of children, has had its accounts blacklisted by PayPal, Venmo, and Gmail, all within the space of 24 hours.

PayPal and Venmo, which is owned by PayPal, did not specify how the activist organization had violated its terms. In its email to the child protection coalition, PayPal said the group had violated its Acceptable Use policy, but did not say how. Venmo, similarly, accused Gays Against Groomers of violating its user agreement but did not identify how or when.

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Gays Against Groomers founder Jaimee Michell said the blacklisting would not intimidate them.

“We’re just an organization that is comprised completely of gay people. We even have a few trans people within our organization, just trying to fight this evil that is happening in the name of LGBTQIA, the whole alphabet mafia,” said Michell. “We’re just trying to stand up against it, and we’re being punished for that.”

PayPal and Venmo, said Michell, had chosen to stand with defenders of child sexualization.

“They’re defending pedophiles and child predators and the entire ideology that is transitioning children and mutilating their bodies and using them as sex objects. That’s the side they want to stand with.”

Less than 24 hours after PayPal and Venmo blacklisted the activist organization, Google informed them that their Gmail account had been disabled. Even in the era of Big Tech censorship, the disabling of an email account is rare.

In its communication with the anti-grooming coalition, Google said the account had been disabled because “it looks like it was associated with multiple other accounts, or created by a program.”

In a comment to Breitbart News, PayPal would not elaborate on the reasons for blacklisting Gays Against Groomers.

“PayPal has a long-standing and consistent Acceptable Use Policy,” said a PayPal spokeswoman. “We take action when we deem that individuals or organizations have violated this policy. Per company policy, PayPal does not disclose specific account information for current or former customers.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Google for comment.

