‘Gays Against Groomers’ Activist Group Blacklisted by Google, PayPal, Venmo

Gays Against Groomers, an activist coalition opposed to the sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization of children, has had its accounts blacklisted by PayPal, Venmo, and Gmail, all within the space of 24 hours.

PayPal and Venmo, which is owned by PayPal, did not specify how the activist organization had violated its terms. In its email to the child protection coalition, PayPal said the group had violated its Acceptable Use policy, but did not say how. Venmo, similarly, accused Gays Against Groomers of violating its user agreement but did not identify how or when.

BREAKING: We have just been BANNED from @Venmo and @PayPal (within minutes of each other) for “violating” their user agreements. We are an organization that consists entirely of gay people whose only mission is to safeguard children from abuse. Woke homophobia is real, folks. pic.twitter.com/u5GsFqDn45 — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) September 20, 2022

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Gays Against Groomers founder Jaimee Michell said the blacklisting would not intimidate them.

“We’re just an organization that is comprised completely of gay people. We even have a few trans people within our organization, just trying to fight this evil that is happening in the name of LGBTQIA, the whole alphabet mafia,” said Michell. “We’re just trying to stand up against it, and we’re being punished for that.”

PayPal and Venmo, said Michell, had chosen to stand with defenders of child sexualization.

“They’re defending pedophiles and child predators and the entire ideology that is transitioning children and mutilating their bodies and using them as sex objects. That’s the side they want to stand with.”

Jaimee Michell, founder of Gays Against Groomers @againstgrmrs, talks about how PayPal and Venmo have permanently suspended the organization: "We're not scared by this. We're not intimidated. We're not going to stop." pic.twitter.com/cwg5PQSFUe — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 21, 2022

Less than 24 hours after PayPal and Venmo blacklisted the activist organization, Google informed them that their Gmail account had been disabled. Even in the era of Big Tech censorship, the disabling of an email account is rare.

BREAKING: After being banned by @PayPal and @Venmo less than 24 hours ago, We have JUST been banned by @Google! Big tech is coordinating a massive attack on our organization for trying to protect children. THIS IS INSANE. pic.twitter.com/AwAzd1eV0p — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) September 21, 2022

It makes no difference what you think of this group. What you're seeing here is the new and much more alarming frontier of corporate censorship: *banishment from the financial system* for having the wrong ideology. Trudeau's freezing of protesters' bank accounts previewed this: https://t.co/OTN0J2nCZ4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2022

In its communication with the anti-grooming coalition, Google said the account had been disabled because “it looks like it was associated with multiple other accounts, or created by a program.”

In a comment to Breitbart News, PayPal would not elaborate on the reasons for blacklisting Gays Against Groomers.

“PayPal has a long-standing and consistent Acceptable Use Policy,” said a PayPal spokeswoman. “We take action when we deem that individuals or organizations have violated this policy. Per company policy, PayPal does not disclose specific account information for current or former customers.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Google for comment.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.