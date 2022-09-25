Woke Utah Elementary School Teacher Keeps Job After Bragging She Built Classroom for ‘Non-White Students’

A woke fourth-grade teacher at William Penn Elementary in Utah, placed on paid leave after bragging that she built her classroom for “non-white students,” will get to keep her job. The teacher issued an apology for her video, in which she proudly stated, “If you look around and interact with some of the materials I have, you’ll notice that there’s, like, no white kids represented.”

“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority white school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom — because it’s built for non-white students,” the teacher said in a video posted to social media.

Watch Below:

This 4th grade teacher @WilliamPennEl explains that her classroom “is built for non-white students.” pic.twitter.com/jttAA1VWqy — 👁 Inside The Classroom (@EITC_Official) August 20, 2022

The teacher, who has not been identified, said that she made sure “no white kids” are “represented” in her classroom materials.

“If you look around and interact with some of the materials I have, you’ll notice that there’s, like, no white kids represented,” she said. “Same with my coloring pages, I have big stack of coloring pages that students can use, and not a single one with a person on it depicts a white person.”

“And the only Disney princesses I have are Mulan and Moana,” the teacher continued, adding that once she saw that her classroom library was “dominated by straight, cis, white men,” she “overpowered” them by buying books “that depict a lot of diverse peoples, whether that’s people of color or non-binary, trans, LGBTQ characters.”

“So there’s just not a lot of adherence to the status quo on just that base level of my classroom,” the teacher said. “I feel like some parents might have something to say about that, if my experience with posh white parents in the past holds true for this year.”

As a result of her comments, the teacher was suspended while the Granite School District investigated the matter.

After a one-month investigation, school district officials said they had no evidence to confirm “any policy or legal violations” regarding the commentary made in the teacher’s social media post, according to a report by ABC4.

The school district, however, noted that it reprimanded the teacher for her behavior.

“We have disciplined the employee as appropriate and consistent with the findings of the investigation,” Granite School District representatives said.

The principal of William Penn Elementary School also reportedly called the teacher’s comments “very disconcerting,” adding, “It is inappropriate for any employee to make students feel unwelcome in any way, shape, or form.”

“I sincerely regret the disruption brought to the school, faculty, community, families and above all, my students,” the teacher said in a statement.

The teacher continued:

The expectations in my class are to be safe, responsible and respectful. I built my classroom for all learners and to be welcoming of all families. I have and will continue to ensure that every student feels welcome and represented in my classroom, and I strive to provide an inclusive environment and to ensure the safety and comfort of all my students. I also want to reiterate the importance of parental engagement and welcome their involvement in the education of their children. I am committed to adhering to state and district approved standards, curriculum, and materials to ensure the success of my students.

Breitbart News will continue to report on teachers who hate their students based on race, gender, and other factors.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.