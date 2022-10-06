Jack Dorsey Calls Facebook a ‘Swamp of Despair’ in Private Texts to Elon Musk

In a series of private texts to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter cofounder and free speech failure Jack Dorsey called Facebook a “swamp of despair.”

Business Insider reports that in recent texts to Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey took shots at Facebook. On April 6, Dorsey texted Musk, “Looks like there’s a ‘verified’ account in the swamp of despair over there.”

The text was made public as part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk last week. It was one of the hundreds of texts between Musk and some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley including Larry Ellison and noted leftist Reid Hoffman.

Twitter is currently suing Musk in an attempt to force him to purchase the company for the $44 billion price point he agreed to and then promptly tried to back out of in July. The lawsuit may be ended if Musk and the company negotiate a renewed purchase.

In his text, Jack Dorsey shared a link with a screenshot of a verified Facebook account with Musk’s name that appeared to be offering to purchase Facebook. The account does not belong to Musk and appears to be fake.

Elon Musk hasn’t finished yet pic.twitter.com/zBQxPF8iBq — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 6, 2022

Dorsey noted the fake Facebook account is also attempting to promote cryptocurrency, an issue that Musk has faced in the past with imposters attempting to convince Musk fans to purchase coins. Musk responded to Dorsey’s text simply saying “haha.”

Dorsey has been critical of Facebook in the past, publicly mocking the company’s rebrand as “Meta,” responding to the name change announcement with the dictionary definition of the new name. “Meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential,” Dorsey tweeted.

meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential. — jack (@jack) October 28, 2021

He also agreed with a tweet that said Zuckerberg’s plans for the metaverse could result in a “dystopian corporate dictatorship.” Dorsey also previously joked when a security expert shared that Facebook’s domain name system record had been hacked, putting the site up for sale. Dorsey simply commented, “how much?”

