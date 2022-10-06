LGBT or Else: Google Searches on Velma from ‘Scooby Doo’ Result in Shower Confetti, Pride Flags

Google showers confetti containing LGBT and lesbian pride flags whenever users search the name of Scooby-Doo character “Velma” or “Velma Dinkley.”

The LGBT and lesbian flags now appear in front of a captive audience in the wake of producers at Warner Bros. officially confirming that the Scooby-Doo franchise’s team sleuth Velma Dinkley is a lesbian.

For years, LGBT activists have insisted that the character is gay, or bi, or some such thing. Meanwhile, other producers have also reported trying to make the character explicitly lesbian.

But throughout the history of Scooby-Doo, there has never been any obvious allusions to her LGBT-related sexuality on the screen — until now.

The series’ new Halloween special shows Velma becoming speechless and getting steamed glasses and googly-eyed when she sees a female character, Coco Diablo, who is portrayed as a hip black woman with long white hair.

Watch Below:

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

In another scene, Velma becomes googly-eyed when Diablo calls her cute and touches her shoulder.

Watch Below:

As Breitbart News previously reported, director James Gunn had said he wanted Velma to be gay, but “the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous,” and erased his original script descriptions. And when they gave Velma a boyfriend in the sequel, Gunn scoffed.

Tony Cervone, a producer of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Incorporated series, echoed those sentiments in 2020.

“I’ve said this before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not bi. She’s gay,” he said. “We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why.”

While more recent producers, directors, writers, and animators have expressed wanting the character to be gay, neither Joe Ruby nor Ken Spears — the original series creators from 1969 — ever spoke up about their original intentions. Both Ruby and Spears died in 2020.

