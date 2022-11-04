Despicable: ‘Anti-Racist’ U of Illinois Prof Labels Herschel Walker ‘Subliterate,’ ‘Coonish’

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign professor and “anti-racist” consultant Sundiata Cha-Jua called Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker “subliterate,” and used the racial slur “coonish” to describe him in an op-ed complaining about black republicans, who he smears as “MAGA Black White supremacists,” arguing that black conservatives are only capable of repeating “‘massa’ Trump’s talking points.”

In an op-ed for the News-Gazette, professor Cha-Jua referred to Walker as “incompetent, subliterate and coonish,” and argued that most black Republicans are “MAGA Black White supremacists.”

“Probably most are truly MAGA Black White supremacists who pursue neoliberal policies despite their negative impact on the majority of Black people,” the professor wrote.

In his op-ed, Cha-Jua targeted Terence Stuber, another black Republican who is running for Champaign County Clerk against Aaron Ammons, the Democrat candidate.

The professor compared Stuber to a slave, because he was recruited to run against a black candidate.

“He was recruited by White Republican leadership to run against Ammons, the only African American clerk in Champaign County history,” Cha-Jua wrote. “Like Deering, ‘the hard, overt and aggressive’ White supremacist, Stuber is an election denier.”

The professor continued:

And like the incompetent, subliterate and coonish Herschel Walker, Stuber reiterates “massa” Trump’s talking points. Intimating fraud, he cast aspersions on the 2020 elections. Stuber alleged votes were not counted in Georgia and Arizona, and further declared, “Champaign County may have stopped counting. I don’t know.” But during a late August interview with The News-Gazette’s Tom Kacich, he dissembled when asked if Trump had won. Again, disingenuously claiming uncertainty, he stated, “I don’t know if he truly was the winner.”

“What kind of Black Republican is Stuber? His words and deeds indicate he’s a genuine MAGA Black White supremacist,” Cha-Jua added.

Professor Cha-Jua teaches in the departments of African American Studies and History at the University of Illinois, and founded the “Policing in a Multiracial Society Program,” according to his faculty biography.

The program allegedly “provides systematic anti-racial bias education and training for police recruits attending the University of Illinois’s Police Training Institute” and “researches the racial attitudes of police and the effectiveness of anti-racist training.”

