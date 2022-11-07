Elon Didn’t Mean It!: Musk’s Twitter Asks Workers to Come Back – Days After Firing Them

After laying off almost half the company last Friday, Elon Musk is asking dozens of employees who were fired to return to work after discovering they were vital to the company’s operation.

Bloomberg reports that following Elon Musk’s dismissal of roughly half of Twitter’s workforce last Friday, the company is now asking dozens of employees to return work. According to two people familiar with the situation, some of the people being asked to return were laid off by mistake. In relation to others, management only realized after they had been laid off that their work and experience would be crucial to Musk’s vision of developing new features.

Musk’s acquisition of the company closed late last month, resulting in Twitter cutting close to 3,700 employees via email in an effort to save costs. Many employees were notified that they had been fired when they suddenly lost access to company-wide platforms like email and Slack. Employees being asked to return demonstrates how hurried and poorly planned the procedure was.

Musk previously tweeted that the layoffs were crucial as the company was losing over $4 million a day.

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Breitbart News recently reported that Twitter is being sued over the recent layoffs from the social media platform, with workers claiming that they were not given enough notice in violation of federal and California law.

The lawsuit claims that the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires large companies to warn of mass layoffs with at least 60 days of advance notice. The suit asks the court to compel Twitter to comply with the WARN Act, and to prohibit the company from soliciting employees to sign documents relinquishing their right to participate in lawsuits.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney who filed Thursday’s complaint, said: “We filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt the make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights.”

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan