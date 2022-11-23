Taking Out the Trash: Elon Musk Discovers Closet Full of Twitter #STAYWOKE Leftist Merch

Twitter owner Elon Musk recently posted a video to the platform after discovering an entire closet full of leftist #STAYWOKE t-shirts. Musk also tweeted that “‘Hands up don’t shoot’ was made up,” but deleted the tweet after facing outrage from BLM supporters.

Tesla CEO and new Twitter owner Elon Musk recently posted a video to the platform revealing a closet filled with Twitter-branded T-Shirts with the slogan “#STAYWOKE.”

Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr pic.twitter.com/3xSI3KvvHk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Musk responded to the post highlighting the origin of the hashtag, linking it back to the Ferguson protests and the shooting of Michael Brown. Musk stated that “Hands up don’t shoot” was “made up.” However, Musk later deleted the tweet, reposting the link to the Justice Department investigation of the shooting instead.

I saw this why did you delete it pic.twitter.com/ESlsHf2gO8 — Adedolapo👑 (@popsytise) November 23, 2022

DeRay McKesson, a BLM activist and friend of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, was famously arrested wearing the #STAYWOKE T-Shirt during protests in Louisiana over the shooting of Alton Sterling.

New York Times tech reporter Ryan Mac noted that the shirts were made by Twitter’s Black employee resource group and were popularized by Dorsey who wore them to conference to support the group.

Breitbart News recently reported that Musk said in an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees this week that layoffs have been completed and that engineering and sales positions are currently open. These comments were made the same day that Twitter’s sales department was hit by an unexpected round of layoffs. Since Musk’s takeover, the company’s sales department has lost almost all of its senior leadership.

Read more at Breitbart News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan