Des Plaines Councilwoman Alderman Carla Brookman slammed censor-happy leftists and hecklers during a recent city council meeting, proclaiming, “If you don’t allow discussion, that is a real problem in our society.”

Woke residents of Des Plaines, Illinois, were outraged to discover that Awake Illinois, a conservative organization partnering with Moms for Liberty and Gays Against Groomers, was coming to speak at a city-owned theater, according to a report by PJ Media.

The offended woke residents then called on the city to shut down the event, claiming it was being run by a “hate group.”

“I looked at the online invitation and the lineup of speakers at this event, and it’s a very diverse guest panel, and they’re defending children and speaking of reforming education,” Councilwoman Brookman said during a January 17 city council meeting.

MUST WATCH: Alderman Carla Brookman of Des Plaines, IL SLAMMED meeting attendees for their intolerance towards opposing viewpoints and defended our organization and founder, the event we're attending, and freedom of speech. MAKE THIS WOMAN GO VIRAL! She deserves it 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/5lqEwXOSn3 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) January 18, 2023

“I have a problem with the fact that we have people up here impugning the name and reputations of the speakers,” the councilwoman added, before being interrupted by hecklers in the audience.

“Please, I listened to you — this is my turn to speak,” Brookman declared. “We need to respect other people’s opinions.”

The councilwoman went on to reiterate that the speakers for Awake Illinois are “a very diverse group of panelists.”

“One is Jaimee Michell, and she is the founder of Gays Against Groomers, so she is a member of the LGBGQ whatever community,” she said, adding that another speaker was a host of a radio show called Black Excellence Hour.

Nonetheless, the woke audience continued to heckle, which Brookman said “demonstrates a lack of tolerance.”

“It shows a real lack of tolerance for opposing opinions, viewpoints, or even conversation and discussion,” she said. “So if you don’t allow discussion, that is a real problem in our society.”

“We have to be able to exchange viewpoints and ideas in a respectful fashion,” the councilwoman affirmed.

But the hecklers continued, shouting that Gays Against Groomers is a “hate group.”

“This is Alderman Brookman’s time,” one man could be heard telling the heckler, to which the heckler replied, “I don’t care.”

The Des Plaines Theatre ended up canceling the Awake Illinois event, reporting having received violent threats involving guns and dog feces.

“It’s not my role to have a stance with these issues, I’m merely the venue,” the theatre’s operator told ABC News.

“They said we’re going to bring guns and ‘show you what it’s really about,’ I mean, it just got really, really bad, and involving all kinds of things with bullets and dog feces,” he added.

