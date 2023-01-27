Biden FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn Sits on Board of Org that Honored OnlyFans Dominatrix

Joe Biden’s far-left nominee for the FCC sits on the board of a nonprofit that defends online “sex work” and gave an award to a dominatrix who boasts about urinating on people’s faces.

Sohn, whose nomination stalled last year following revelations about her far-left sympathies, was appointed to the board of the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) in 2018, two years before the nonprofit gave its “pioneer award” to a dominatrix going by the name of Mistress Blunt.

Blunt sells explicit pictures on the subscription platform OnlyFans, and has posted about urinating on people’s faces and teaching “c**ksucking techniques.”

The dominatrix was invited to give a speech at the EFF accepting her award, in which she called for “digital freedom for sex workers.”

Sohn has been one of Joe Biden’s most controversial nominations. If confirmed to the FCC, she would give the Democrats a majority on the powerful commission, which regulates cable providers, satellite providers, and oversees internet regulation.

This could cause the FCC to push for more online censorship of conservative voices. Sohn has in the past called Fox News “state-sponsored propaganda” that is “dangerous to democracy,” and called on the FCC to investigate whether the Sinclair Broadcast Group, a conservative-run network of local TV stations, should hold a broadcast license.

Sohn was also co-founder and CEO of the leftist nonprofit Public Knowledge, which in 2021 called on cable and satellite providers to drop the conservative One America News Network (OAN). Following pressure from Public Knowledge and Democrat members of Congress who oversee the FCC, cable providers Verizon and AT&T did exactly that, removing access to two top conservative TV channels for millions of Americans.

Sohn also praised the far-left advocacy organization Color of Change, which called policing “a violent institution that must end” and stated that “more police in black neighborhoods, actually harms black people.”

Sohn was also guest of honor at an event hosted by another leftist nonprofit, Movement Labs, which boasted about her ability to censor conservative media if confirmed to the FCC.

“Who is this pinnacle of trust-busting that has earned the ire of evil? Gigi Sohn, founder of Public Knowledge and nominee to the FCC, where she would fill out a 3-2 progressive majority capable of breaking up Sinclair’s right-wing propaganda machine,” said Movement Labs in a release promoting the event.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.