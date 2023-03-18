Zuck Says Pay Up: Facebook Expands Verified Subscription Service to the U.S.

Facebook is rolling out its paid verification program for its main platform and Instagram accounts across the U.S. following successful testing of the program in Australia and New Zealand.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Facebook (now known as Meta), announced on Friday that it is expanding its verified subscription service, Meta Verified, to the United States. This action comes after the service’s successful testing last month in Australia and New Zealand. In addition to other benefits like increased security checks and live support for account problems, Meta Verified offers a blue check mark to subscribers’ accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Users signing up for the Meta Verified subscription service through a web browser will pay $11.99 per month. In contrast, those who choose to do so through the Facebook or Instagram mobile apps will pay $14.99 per month. This increase in pricing for mobile customers, first used by Elon Musk for the Twitter Blue subscription, accounts for Apple and Google applying a 30 percent fee on all in-app purchases.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg encouraged users to sign up for the waiting list while announcing the rollout on his Instagram Stories. According to Facebook, accounts that had already been verified per earlier requirements wouldn’t be subject to any immediate changes.

Other tech firms have tried to profit from the rising acceptance of paid subscription services in recent months. Twitter updated its own paid subscription service in December, introducing new elements like the ability to edit tweets and add the platform’s recognizable blue check mark to users’ profiles. In fact, Zuckerberg’s subscription models seems to be inspired by Musk’s Twitter Blue, which went through a bumpy launch at the end of 2022.

Breitbart News reported on Twitter Blue:

For a subscription fee, users will gain access to tweet editing, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and the blue checkmark. Twitter will review accounts before giving out the blue checkmark and will remove and re-review it if an account changes its handle, display name, or profile photo. It is unclear what would make an account ineligible for a blue checkmark. The system was paused in November after trolls abused the platform with false names, including Musk’s own in many cases. Twitter’s communication about the subscription also advertises that subscribed users’ tweets will receive priority on the platform, will see 50 percent fewer ads than non-subscribers, and will be able to post longer videos. All of these features are advertised as “coming soon.” Twitter is also introducing new colored checkmarks that will aim to differentiate accounts for users. Companies will receive Gold checkmarks, government-related accounts will receive Grey checkmarks, and individuals will receive the classic Blue verified checkmark.

The launch of services like Meta Verified and Twitter Blue could signal a growing trend amongst tech companies toward monetizing exclusive features and services in an attempt to generate revenue and remain competitive

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan