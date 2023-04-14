Elon Musk: Anyone Who ‘Sterilizes a Child’ with Attempted Sex Change Should ‘Go to Prison for Life’

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has declared that he believes anyone who “sterilizes a child” to make them feel more like the opposite sex “should go to prison for life.”

Musk made his remarks on his social media platform Thursday night, in response to an individual who pointed out the hysteria of left-wing outrage at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R)’s stance that “sex change” procedures on children should be illegal in the Sunshine State.

Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

Musk replied, “Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life.” The “sterilization” language is likely a reference to hormone-altering drugs colloquially called “puberty blockers,” which do cause infertility.

Other so-called “gender-affirming” procedures similarly sterilize patients by surgically attempting to transform their sexual organs into a superficial facsimile of the opposite sex’s reproductive organs. These procedures are often called “bottom surgery” by transgender activists.

One of Musk’s children identifies as transgender and changed his name to disassociate himself from Musk after turning 18 last year.

One of the incidents that contributed to Musk’s purchase of Twitter was the Christian satire site The Babylon Bee having its account locked for referring to Rachel Levine, a transgender government official, as a man. He restored the company’s access to its own account shortly after purchasing the platform in the fall of 2022.

Recently, left-wing activists have been bombarding the public with a radical transgender agenda, coaxing children to irreparably alter their bodies and allowing dysphoric men to dominate women’s sports. Most people, however, do not agree with radical trans activists trying to get a stranglehold on society.

An Economist/YouGov poll shows that swing voters align with Republican voters on transgender issues, and Democrat voters are more divided amongst themselves on the issue — something GOP politicians should pay attention to in their upcoming 2024 campaigns, as most people do not appear to agree with the radical left.

Meanwhile, celebrities, television shows, media outlets, and left-wing activists continue to hype transgenderism and guide children to doubt their biological sex. Now, more young people than ever are identifying as non-binary.

Concurrently, a recent study strongly suggests that social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.

Some governments have been taking steps to end transgender propaganda where they can.

Last year, Gov. DeSantis signed into law the anti-grooming legislation known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits teachers from discussing sexuality and transgender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.

