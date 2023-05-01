Mark Cuban Criticizes Elon Musk’s Handling of Twitter Verification

Dallas Mavericks owner, billionaire investor, and noted leftist Mark Cuban has publicly criticized Twitter’s new subscription protocol, Twitter Blue, specifically for Elon Musk’s handling of verified accounts and monetization strategy.

“Twitter CEO Elon Musk botched a marketing opportunity, and could have gotten more users to pay for Twitter Blue’s $8 monthly subscription if he’d offered more incentives,” Cuban wrote in one of his tweets. “There were 100 ways [Musk] could have asked legacy checks for $100. Egalitarianism was the worst of them all. It’s Diet Coke level.”

There were 100 ways @elonmusk could have asked legacy checks for $100. Egalitarianism was the worst of all of them. It's Diet Coke level. Let me give some examples https://t.co/zgYTQr76gF — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 22, 2023

Musk decided to remove the blue checkmarks from users who had previously been verified when he implemented Twitter Blue, making them instead a product that could be purchased. This decision, which many have argued effectively reduces the value and credibility of these checkmarks — which were originally designed to be a symbol of trust and verification on the platform — has sparked controversy and debate. Cuban thinks that this decision could have been handled better and has diminished the appeal of Twitter’s verification system.

Twitter Blue’s sales page in March received 2.6 million visitors, according to web traffic analyst Similarweb. However, according to Bloomberg, only 116,000 users actually paid for a subscription in that month, indicating a low conversion rate and perhaps a user backlash against the changes to verified accounts.

Cuban suggested different ways for Twitter to monetize the blue checkmarks in response to this problem, including the possibility of charging users $100 annually for extra benefits. For instance, Twitter could offer AI monitoring of fake accounts, promote tweets from a user-selected nonprofit, or even permit tweets with an unlimited number of characters. The $100 annual fee that Cuban is proposing is roughly equivalent to the $96 that Twitter Blue subscribers would pay for the current service each year.

Hey Mark, we have a program for celebrity entrepreneurs. For your portfolio companies , we will do a review to confirm your investment and give them a blue check $100. For an additional $1k we will offer them a special promotion that gets them on a special For You Page — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 22, 2023

Hey Mark, we saw that there is a new season of Shark Tank starting . Can you let the producers know that we have a special $1k program where we do the same IP verification and protection and will also include $10k of promoted tweets for the show. Please have them DM me here. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 22, 2023

Cuban is still upbeat about the platform’s future and its potential to reclaim its prior authority and popularity despite his criticisms and worries. He recently tweeted that Twitter was “unique and right now irreplaceable,” expressing optimism that the social media behemoth would recover from recent scandals and regain its status as the preferred platform for communication.

“Twitter still is the best game in town for so many different types of communications,” Cuban wrote. “If you look at Twitter on a 20 [year] horizon, the past [six months] are just the preseason and it’s not hard to recapture what was.”

As of right now, Twitter has not responded to Cuban’s remarks or addressed the issues the multibillionaire investor brought up. It is unclear whether Twitter will consider these suggestions and modify its current subscription model in light of an influential figure like Cuban expressing his opinions on the subject.

