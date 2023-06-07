Biden Administration Blocks Disclosure of 2020 Election Censorship Docs

The Biden Administration is intervening to prevent the release of documents revealing the extent to which deep state actors and their third party allies interfered in the 2020 presidential election by pushing social media censorship.

The government seems particularly eager to stop the release of documents pertaining to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the closely-linked Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), both of which are under intense scrutiny for their 2020 interference efforts.

Journalist Lee Fang has obtained emails showing lawyers from the Justice Department corresponding with Kate Starbird, who led the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, one of the four organizations that made up the EIP.

In the emails, the Justice Department asks which CISA documents have been subject to public records requests, so they can determine whether to block their release.

Via Lee Fang:

“We’ve heard from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) within the Department of Homeland Security that the Daily Caller News Foundation has requested documents from the university, which may include documents that belong to CISA,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalisa Cravens of the Western District of Washington in an email to Kate Starbird, a computer science professor at the University of Washington (UW). “Could we please see a copy of any relevant CISA documents that you may plan to produce?” Cravens, the assistant U.S. attorney, wrote in her email to Starbird. “[W]e would also ask to have an extension of time before the records are produced so that we can have time to review them and assess whether we’ll have to file suit to protect them from disclosure.”

Faced with multiple lawsuits, as well as the Twitter Files, the full picture of the federal government’s obsession with censoring social media platforms after the election of Donald Trump in 2016 has emerged. All that remains is for the lawsuits to run their course.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.