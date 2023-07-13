Don’t Throw Stones: Tesla Launches Internal Investigation of Project to Build a Glass House for Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s Tesla has launched an internal investigation over a secretive directive known as “Project 42,” which involved plans for a unique glass building in Austin, Texas. The project was internally described as a house for the company’s CEO, Elon Musk. Now the company’s board is investigating whether the company misused resources to build Musk a glass mansion despite his claims of couch surfing at the homes of friends.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla has launched an internal investigation into “Project 42,” a covert project that involved ideas for a distinctive glass building in Austin, Texas. Employees at the company reportedly referred to the project as a glass house for Elon Musk.

Inside Tesla, “Project 42” was known for its ambitious plans to erect a dramatic glass-walled building near the company’s headquarters. One design featured a structure resembling a twisted hexagon on waterfront property with Tesla’s factory in the distance. Other designs showed a large glass box with a residential area that appeared to include a kitchen, bathrooms, and bedrooms. This reportedly reminded people of Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan.

However, the project drew attention and scrutiny from within the company. The company placed orders for specialized glass — the type of large-format panels used on building facades — totally millions of dollars. These orders sparked concern among some employees about what the materials would be used for. These concerns led to an internal investigation by Tesla’s board members to determine whether company resources had been misused and if Musk himself had a role in it.

How much time had employees spent working on the project was one of the queries Tesla’s internal investigation sought to answer. The outcome of the investigation and the current status of the project remain undisclosed.

Musk has previously claimed to not own a home and says he couch surfs in the homes of friends. His ambitious plan to build a mansion made out of glass allegedly on his shareholder’s dime calls this into question.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan